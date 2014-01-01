|Contact Us | About Us | Parts & Accessories | Sales Dept
|
|
Sonny's Marine Center
Serving Orlando and Central Florida for nearly 50 years, Sonny's Marine Center has offered fast, fair, and friendly service. With a full-time Yamaha Certified Master Technician, we'll get your boat where it's supposed to be... On the water!
Although we specialize in bass boats powered by Yamaha outboards, we also offer outboard service for Mercury engines, and bass and pontoon boat service for almost all brands. Our service department, which employs a Yamaha Master Tech, is authorized to perform all levels of Yamaha factory warranty repairs.
We offer a wide variety of new and used fishing, pontoon and pleasure boats. With top name brand boats, such as, G3 Boats, & SunCatcher Pontoon Boats, we're sure to have a boat to fit your family's needs. Come see us today!
|
There are plenty of boat dealerships to choose from in Orlando and Central Florida. Over the years, Sonny's Marine Center has centered around a reputation of FAST, FAIR, and FRIENDLY service. Our customers are very important to us. Whether you're buying a new or used boat, wanting to sell or trade in your current boat, or are in need of outboard motor service or repairs, Sonny's Marine can guarantee to extend our reputation you to, the same as we've for nearly five decades.
|
About Sonny's Marine Center
Located at:
Sonny's Marine Center
5820 W. Colonial DrivePhone: (407) 293-7174
Orlando, FL. 32808
Fax: (407)295-8658
Hours:
Email:
Contact Info
General Information
|
Boat & Motor Sales
New Boats
PriorityOne Financing & Insurance
Ship Store
Boat Parts & Accessories
Current Promotions
|
Upcoming Events
NEW! Boat Shows, Fishing Tournaments & Events
Brands Carried
G3 Aluminum Fishing Boats
Pro-Staff
|Site Map | © 2014 - 2015 Sonny's Marine - All Rights Reserved