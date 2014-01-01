Sonny's Marine Center

Serving Orlando and Central Florida for nearly 50 years, Sonny's Marine Center has offered fast, fair, and friendly service. With a full-time Yamaha Certified Master Technician, we'll get your boat where it's supposed to be... On the water!

Although we specialize in bass boats powered by Yamaha outboards, we also offer outboard service for Mercury engines, and bass and pontoon boat service for almost all brands. Our service department, which employs a Yamaha Master Tech, is authorized to perform all levels of Yamaha factory warranty repairs.

We offer a wide variety of new and used fishing, pontoon and pleasure boats. With top name brand boats, such as, G3 Boats, & SunCatcher Pontoon Boats, we're sure to have a boat to fit your family's needs. Come see us today!